65th COVID-Related Death In Tuolumne And More New Cases

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports the death reported as under investigation last week has been confirmed as COVID-related, it is the 65th death due to the illness in the county since the pandemic began last year. They further detail it was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. The Public Health report notes five new cases since Friday, three new community cases and one Sierra Conservation Center case today plus one community case from Saturday. The new cases are a girl age 17 or under, a man age 30 to 39, a woman age 50 to 59, and a man age 60 to 69. One COVID positive resident is hospitalized. A total of 29 cases are considered active. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,098 cases split between 2,681 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,587 and the total number of tests administered is 90,114. The county report lists 36,699 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health will be receiving additional doses of Pfizer vaccine and a Pfizer clinic will be held May 4th. Anyone age 16 or older may register for an appointment at our May 4th clinic. COVID vaccination appointments can be scheduled at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, please call us at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy Tier assignments are updated on Tuesdays. For the week ending April 10, Tuolumne County saw a decrease in its Case Rate to 1.9 from 2.7 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.1% from 1.8% and remains in the Orange Tier.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras Tuesday public health report has five new cases since Friday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,075. Active cases increased four to 13 and recoveries increased one to 2,010 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 967 men, 1,092 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased two to a total of 449 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 28,524 vaccinations given. Last week the Calaveras reporter noted a 2.5 Case Rate down from a 2.7 Case Rate and a 5.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 5.5%. Calaveras is in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reported two new cases over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The new cases are a 53-year-old male and a 41-year-old female. Mariposa has a total of 436 cases since the pandemic began with 13 cases currently active and one case hospitalized.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. Beginning Sunday, April 25, the Fairgrounds testing site hours will be reduced to Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at https://myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Deaths Amador 4/25 19 8 1,762 38 Calaveras 4/26 9 5 2,075 52 Mariposa 4/26 13 1 438 7 Mono 4/26 6 0 1,016 4 Stanislaus 4/26 479 189 54,512 1,039 Tuolumne 4/26 29 5 4,098 65 For other county-level statistics view our page here.