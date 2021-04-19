More COVID Cases Over The Weekend, Tuolumne County Adjusts Case Count

TCPH Vaccination clinic go to MyTurn.com or call 1-833-422-4255 from more info call 209-533-7440 View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new COVID cases today, Monday, April 19, and 2 cases from the weekend. The new cases are a girl age 17 and under, a woman age 18 to 29, two women age 30-39, and a woman age 60 to 69. One of the new cases is hospitalized and one earlier reported case is hospitalized for a total of two cases currently hospitalized, and 17 are currently active.

The Health Department also reports their investigation into cases from late 2020 discovered 10 previously uncounted cases. The cases were fully investigated at the time, isolation and quarantine protocols were followed, but they were not reported in the data before and have now been added. The additions increase the county’s recovered count by 10.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,081 cases split between 2,665 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,584 and the total number of tests administered is 88,621. The county report lists 35,474 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health recommends getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing your hands, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and not going to work or school when sick to continue to provide layers of protection for each person, their loved ones, and for the community as the county remains in the Orange Tier.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. Beginning Sunday, April 25, the Fairgrounds testing site hours will be reduced to Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras Thursday public health report had five new COVID-19 cases since Friday with the county’s total cases at 2,060. Active cases remain at 10 and recoveries increased five to 1,999. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID. In total there have been 957 men, 1,087 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 446 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 27,709 vaccinations given.

Mariposa County – On Saturday Mariposa County Public Health reported five new cases and on Sunday two more. They have a total of 426 cases with nine cases currently active and one of those cases hospitalized. As reported here, Mariposa County’s weekly tests of the wastewater in Yosemite National Park found the UK variant is present.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn, Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month and Mariposa is also using it. As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna). More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy updated the Tier assignments and local counties remained where they were. Tuolumne and Mariposa are currently in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras and Stanislaus which are in the Red Tier. Governor Gavin Newsom stated the Blueprint system could go away entirely by June 15 if cases continue to trend down and the number of vaccinated individuals continues to rise. The State’s Framework for the week ending April 3 for Tuolumne was a 2.7 Case Rate per 100,000 population up from a 2.5 Case Rate and a 1.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 1.2%. Calaveras’s rate went to 2.7 from a 7.1 Case Rate and a 5.5% Test Positivity Rate up from 4.1%.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/18 26 7 1,747 38 Calaveras 4/19 10 5 2,060 51 Mariposa 4/19 9 7 426 7 Mono 4/19 5 1 1,014 4 Stanislaus 4/19 465 135 54,034 1,030 Tuolumne 4/19 17 5 4,081 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.