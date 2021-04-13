4 COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 8 In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports four new COVID cases since Friday, three identified Saturday and one today. No cases are currently hospitalized. The new cases are a boy age 17 and under, a woman age 18-29, and two women age 60-69.

Tuolumne Public Health says “We anticipate that the state will move to change the Blueprint criteria used to calculate case rate which will be applicable to small counties this week.” Updates will be released as soon as the change is announced.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,056 cases split between 2,640 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,572 and the total number of tests administered is 86,851. The county report lists 32,044 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health recommends getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing your hands, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and not going to work or school when sick continue to provide layers of protection for each person, their loved ones, and for the community as the county is in less restrictive tiers and more activities open up.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report had eight new COVID-19 cases identified since Friday with the county’s total cases at 2,041 and active cases decreasing by one to 14 and recoveries increasing nine to 1,976. One Calaveras resident COVID case is hospitalized. In total there have been 948 men, 1,074 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 444 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 25,837 vaccinations given.

Mariposa County – Mariposa reported one new COVID case, a 63-year-old man, Sunday. One Mariposa resident is currently in the hospital with COVID. Mariposa has 6 active COVID cases, 416 total positives including 79 cases of individuals over 65, 402 listed as recovered and 7 deaths total.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn, Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month and Mariposa is also using it now. Public health notes until April 15th, appointments will be limited to the statewide eligible groups: age 50+, 16-64 with health conditions, and identified sectors until April 15th when the eligibility will open up to everyone 16+ (Pfizer), 18+ (Moderna or Janssen). More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Tier assignments will be updated Tuesday afternoon. Tuolumne and Mariposa are currently in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras which is in the Red Tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 27 for Tuolumne was a 2.5 Case Rate per 100,000 population down from a 3.3 Case Rate and a 1.2% Test Positivity Rate down from 1.6%. Calaveras’s rate went to 7.1 from a 6.5 Case Rate and a 4.1% Test Positivity Rate up from 3%.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/11 33 10 1,727 38 Calaveras 4/12 14 8 2,041 51 Mariposa 4/12 6 1 416 7 Mono 4/12 7 2 1,012 4 Stanislaus 4/12 478 131 53,576 1,018 Tuolumne 4/12 4 4 4,056 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.