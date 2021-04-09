Regional COVID Report

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports one new COVID case since yesterday, a man age 60 to 69. There are 16 cases active, none are currently hospitalized. A total of 815 Tuolumne residents over the age of 60 have acquired COVID and 290 age 17 and under have been infected. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,052 cases split between 2,636 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,556 and the total number of tests administered is 86,102. The county reports 32,044 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health recommends getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing your hands, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and not going to work or school when sick continue to provide layers of protection for each person, their loved ones, and for the community as the county is in less restrictive tiers and more activities open up.

Mariposa County – One Mariposa resident is currently in the hospital with COVID. Mariposa has 6 active COVID cases, 415 total positives including 79 cases of individuals over 65, 402 listed as recovered and 7 deaths total.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn, Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month. Public health notes until April 15th, appointments will be limited to statewide eligible groups: age 50+, 16-64 with health conditions, and identified sectors until April 15th when the eligibility will open up to everyone 16+ (Pfizer), 18+ (Moderna or Janssen). More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Tuolumne and Mariposa are in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras which is in the Red Tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 27 for Tuolumne was a 2.5 Case Rate per 100,000 population down from a 3.3 Case Rate and a 1.2% Test Positivity Rate down from 1.6%. Calaveras did not make it to the Orange Tier with an increase of its Case Rate to 7.1 from a 6.5 Case Rate and a 4.1% Test Positivity Rate up from 3%. An update of what metrics qualifies a county to move to another tier occurred in response to meeting the statewide vaccine equity metric of 4 million doses of vaccine. The state’s Friday update of the Travel Advisory is here. Changes in public gathering rules are in the April 2 news story here.