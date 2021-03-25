No New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 8 New Cases In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Thursday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports zero new COVID cases. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,020 cases split between 2,604 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has no currently active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,528 and the total number of tests administered is 79,083. The county reports 25,394 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne, which has not been updated since yesterday’s report. Tuolumne County Public Health reports the vaccine data portal is currently offline, so the total vaccine doses administered has not been updated today.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports eight new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,991 and active cases increasing by three to 16. Recoveries increased five to 1,924. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there have been 919 men, 1,054 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased by two for a total of 437 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: As detailed here Governor Newsom announced California will be expanding vaccine eligibility statewide to everyone 50 and older beginning April 1st and everyone 16 and older beginning April 15th. Tuolumne Public health says “We are excited that very soon, so many more in our community will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine!”

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne and Calaveras County met the Orange Tier metrics but remain in the Red Tier as counties must have two consecutive weeks of lower-tier metrics before moving to a lower tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 13 was a 1.6 Case Rate per 100,000 population and a 1.3 Test Positivity Rate. Calaveras had a 3.2 Case Rate and a 1.5 Test Positivity Rate.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 3/24 19 3 1,649 37 Calaveras 3/25 16 8 1,991 51 Mariposa 3/25 7 1 406 7 Mono 3/25 22 1 991 4 Stanislaus 3/25 520 74 52,315 988 Tuolumne 3/25 12 0 4,020 62