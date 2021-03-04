3 New Tuolumne COVID Cases, 7 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new community cases since yesterday and they appear to be isolating. There is one resident who was isolating who is now hospitalized with COVID-19. Active community cases decreased to 29. A total of six individuals were released from isolation. The new community cases are a boy and a girl under 17 and a woman age 50 to 59.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,966 cases split between 2,551 community cases and 1,415 Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has the most active cases currently among its other California institutions with 33 active inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,463.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports seven new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,918 and active cases increasing by 3 to 36. Recoveries increased by four to 1,833. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there are 880 men, 1,020 women and 18 with no gender reported. There are two more people over 65 since yesterday for a total of 425 people over 65 who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the State COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan, including those 65 and older, and the education & childcare, emergency services, and food & agriculture sectors. They are planning to continue the first and second dose Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows. They are reaching out to those on their vaccine inquiry list who meet the current eligibility criteria and ask that if you fall within Phase 1A or are 65 or older and have not received or been scheduled for your vaccine yet, please call them at 533-7440.

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you. Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be switching its days of operation to Sunday–Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Groveland site will be moving to the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 beginning next Monday, March 8. Hours of operation remain the same, Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Tuolumne testing site currently operating on Thursdays is underutilized and will be closed within the next couple of weeks. More details will be shared once the specific date has been determined.

For all testing sites, appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System, which updates Tuesdays. The March 2nd report puts Tuolumne County at a 5.2 case rate and 2.1% test positivity rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity at 3.6% and the case rate is 4.5 down from a 9.4 case rate last week. To meet the Red Tier the counties must meet the lesser restrictive tier metrics for two consecutive weeks before being assigned to that tier this week is the first time both counties have met the red tier requirements since Mid-November. More details are on our Coronavirus page here.