2 COVID Deaths In Calaveras, Tuolumne Has 10 New Cases

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports ten new community cases since Friday. They all appear to be isolating. There is one resident with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 47. Seven individuals have been released from isolation. The new community cases are two boys under 17, a woman and a man age 18 to 29, 2 women and a man between age 30 and 39, a man age 40 to 49, a man age 70 to 79, and a woman age 80 to 89.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,960 cases split between 2,546 community cases and 1,414 Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 49 active inmate cases at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,438.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports two new deaths caused by COVID-19. They report three new COVID-19 cases in addition to the deaths since Friday with the county’s total cases increasing by 5 to 1,910 and active cases increasing by 3 to 33. Recoveries remained at 1,828. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there are 879 men, ‘1k’ women and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 13, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,013 women. There are a total of 423 people over 65 who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the State COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan, including those 65 and older, and the education & childcare, emergency services, and food & agriculture sectors. They are planning to continue the first and second dose Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows. They are reaching out to those on their vaccine inquiry list who meet the current eligibility criteria and ask that if you fall within Phase 1A or are 65 or older and have not received or been scheduled for your vaccine yet, please call them at 533-7440.

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you. Our vaccine information page is here

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System, which is updated on Tuesdays. Tuolumne had a slight decline in case rate and remaining relatively steady 4.1% test positivity rate and 10.9 Case Rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity is down to 4% from 8% last week. The case rate is 9.4 down from an 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify both counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the current case rates do not, even when adjusted for the county’s small population. Marin, San Mateo and other counties qualified for the red tier this week, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/26 2 1 82 0 Amador 2/26 31 11 1,586 34 Calaveras 3/1 33 5 1,910 49 Madera 3/1 657 24 15,429 209 Mariposa 3/1 5 0

394 7 Merced 3/1 1,165 56 28,971 397 Mono 3/1 8 1 952 4 San Joaquin 3/1 2,331 120 66,829 1,126 Stanislaus 3/1 966 85 50,579 949 Tuolumne 3/1 49 4 3,960 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.