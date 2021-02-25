COVID-19 Report, 13 New Tuolumne Cases, 2 New Calaveras Cases

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 12 new community cases including one Tuolumne County Jail inmate and one new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case. A total of 8 jail inmates are involved in the current outbreak that public health is investigating. All of the new cases appear to be isolating, one earlier reported case is now hospitalized and two individuals have been released from isolation. Two residents with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 46.

The new community cases are 1 female under 17, 2 females and 1 male 18-29, 1 male 30-39 2 females and 2 males age 40-49, 1female age 50-59, and 2 females 70-79.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,944 cases split between 2,531 community cases and 1,413 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 87 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,426. Testing data and updated demographics data are not available for report today due to technical issues with CalREDIE, the State reporting system.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 2 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s active cases decreasing by 2 to 33. Recoveries are 1,824. The report notes one active COVID-19 hospitalization. Total cases are 1,904 with 876 men, ‘1k’ women, and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 10, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,010 women. There are the same number of people over the age of 65 with COVID-19 as on yesterday, a total of 426 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health continues vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector. At this time, Tuolumne still recommends those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B to complete the Vaccine Inquiry Form if they are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that they have your information and can contact you when it’s time: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine They are planning to hold a larger clinic to administer first doses this Thursday, February 25. Individuals qualifying for Thursday have been notified and all vaccine available on that day has been scheduled to be administered.

Our vaccine information page is here. Details about scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with CVS or Rite Aid are here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Tuolumne had a slight decline in case rate and remaining relatively steady 4.1% test positivity rate and 10.9 Case Rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity is down to 4% from 8% last week. The case rate is 9.4 down from an 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify both counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the current case rates do not, even when adjusted for the county’s small population. Marin, San Mateo and other counties qualified for the red tier this week, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/23 1 0 80 0 Amador 2/23 33 2 1,570 33 Calaveras 2/23 35 1 1,902 25 Madera 2/24 738 23 15,302 209 Mariposa 2/24 4 1

393 7 Merced 2/24 1,312 125 28,874 394 Mono 2/24 19 1 949 4 San Joaquin 2/24 2,572 172 66,462 1,061 Stanislaus 2/24 1,075 105 50,075 941 Tuolumne 2/23 46 13 3,944 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.