3 Deaths, 37 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 3 Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health sadly reports three additional deaths from earlier this month that had been under investigation. The individuals were two females in their 80s and one female in her 90s.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 14 new community cases and 30 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. Two of the new cases were hospitalized and released over the weekend, and the remaining individuals appear to be isolating. Two other individuals have been released from the hospital and 18 individuals have been released from isolation. No residents with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Active community cases decreased to 28.

The new community cases are 1 male under 17, 1 male 18-29, 1 female 30-39 2 females and 1 male age 50-59, 2 females age 60-69, 1 female and 1 male age 70-79, 3 males age 80-89, and 1 male over 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,914 cases split between 2,502 community cases and 1,412 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 154 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,415 The total tested number is 70,829.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 3 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s active cases decreasing by 2 to 37. Recoveries increased by 5 to 1,839. The report notes two current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,901 with 873 men, ‘1k’ women, and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 10, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,010 women. There is one more person over the age of 65 with COVID-19 than on Friday, a total of 426 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says if you are 70 or older and have not yet received or been scheduled for your vaccine, please give them a call at 533-7440. They will continue vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector.

Tuolumne Public Health notes Vaccine deliveries have been delayed due to extreme weather being experienced throughout the country, but they received word today that shipments are on their way. They are planning to hold a larger clinic to administer first doses this Thursday, February 25.

Our vaccine information page is here. Details about scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with CVS or Rite Aid are here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity released last Tuesday for Tuolumne, excluding prisons with a 7-day lag, is 4% down from 5.5%. The 7-day average case rate per 100,000 is 13.1 compared to 15 last week. For Calaveras, testing positivity is 8% matching last week’s rate and a 21 case rate up from 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify the counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the case rates do not even when adjusted for the small population. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.