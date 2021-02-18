63 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras, 4 In Tuolumne County

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 63 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases decreasing by 43 to 37. Recoveries increased by 106 to 1,837. The report notes one current COVID-19 hospitalization. Total cases are 1,899 with 846 men, 979 women, and 74 with no gender reported. There have been 16 new cases identified in people over the age of 65 since yesterday for a total of 427.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 4 new community cases and no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. One of the individuals is hospitalized and the rest appear to be isolating, and two residents with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Active community cases decreased to 45, and 25 were released from isolation since Tuesday.

The new community cases are 1 female and 2 males age 60-69, and 1 female over 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,857 cases split between 2,481 community cases and 1,376 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 124 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,381 The total tested number is 69,403 which is 238 more than yesterday.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 4% down from 5.5%. The 7-day average case rate per 100,000 is 13.1 compared to 15 last week. For Calaveras, testing positivity is 8% matching last week’s rate and a 21 case rate up from 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify the counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the case rates do not even when adjusted for the small population. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they continue vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector.

Tuolumne Public Health notes Vaccine deliveries have been delayed due to extreme weather being experienced throughout the country, which may impact our clinics next week.

Our vaccine information page is here. Details about scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with CVS or Rite Aid are here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/16 0 0 79 0 Amador 2/16 40 4 1,548 31 Calaveras 2/17 37 63 1,899 25 Madera 2/17 958 9 15,073 201 Mariposa 2/17 5 0

388 7 Merced 2/17 1,392 105 28,306 382 Mono 2/17 32 2 945 4 San Joaquin 2/17 3,015 300 65,659 1,018 Stanislaus 2/17 1,548 138 49,266 910 Tuolumne 2/17 45 4 3,857 55 For other county-level statistics view our page here.