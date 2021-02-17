3 Deaths, 53 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 11 Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Tuesday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health sadly reports three residents have died due to COVID-19 since their last report. The first, a female in her 70s who was hospitalized, then a male in his 80s, and a male in his 90s. Investigations conducted by Tuolumne Public Health confirmed each of the deaths was COVID-related.

Public Health reports 18 new community cases and 35 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. All of the new cases appear to be isolating, and two people have been released from the hospital, one person with COVID-19 is currently hospitalized. Active community cases decreased to 66, and 15 were released from isolation since Friday.

The new community cases include 2 females and 3 males under 17, 4 males age 18-29, 1 male 30-39, 1 female and 1 male age 40-49, 1 female and 3 males age 50-59 1 male age 60-69, and 1 female age 70-79.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,853 cases split between 2,477 community cases and 1,376 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 141 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,356. The total tested number is 69,165.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 11 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 2 to 80. Recoveries increased by 9 to 1,731. The report notes four current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,836 with 843 men, 975 women, and 18 with no gender reported. There have been 411 total cases identified in people over the age of 65.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 4% down from 5.5%. The 7-day average case rate per 100,000 is 13.1 compared to 15 last week. For Calaveras, testing positivity is 8% matching last week’s rate and a 21 case rate up from 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify the counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the case rates do not even when adjusted for the small population. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they continue vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector. CVS has begun vaccinating those 65 and older at their pharmacy by appointment. Information can be found here https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine Rite Aid is also starting to schedule vaccinations and information can be found here: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier our vaccine information page is here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/11 5 0 79 0 Amador 2/14 50 24 1,544 31 Calaveras 2/16 80 11 1,836 25 Madera 2/16 1,090 18 15,064 201 Mariposa 2/16 5 3

388 7 Merced 2/16 1,400 500 28,201 382 Mono 2/16 30 5 943 4 San Joaquin 2/16 2,936 390 65,359 1,018 Stanislaus 2/16 1,648 138 49,128 905 Tuolumne 2/16 66 53 3,853 55 For other county-level statistics view our page here.