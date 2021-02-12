A New COVID-19 Death And Another Under Investigation In Tuolumne County

COVID-19 Regional Report Thursday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports the new COVID related death was a man in his 80s who was hospitalized. The death of a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized under investigation. Her passing will not be reported as the 53rd COVID-related death until the investigation is completed.

There were seven new community cases that are isolating and ten new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. An individual who had previously been released from the hospital has been readmitted, a total of four COVID-19 positive individuals are in the hospital. Active community cases decreased to 52, one individual was released from isolation.

The new community cases are 2 females age 18-29, 2 females and 1 male age 40-49, and 1 female and 1 male age 60-69.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,774 cases split between 2,448 community cases and 1,326 inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,324. The total tested number is 67,899.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 9 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases decreasing by 4 to 77. Recoveries increased by 5 to 1,720. The report notes five current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,822 with 836 men, 968 women, and 18 with gender not reported. A total of 168 are age 17 and under, 812 covid cases are in the age group 18-49; 437 are 50 to 64 and 405, an increase of one since Wednesday for those over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 5,568 vaccinations, 423 more than Wednesday.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they continue vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B Tier1 of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector. The vaccine information page is here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 5.5% down from 6%. The 7-day average case rate is 15 compared to 21.6 last week. For Calaveras, it is 8.1% down from 10.2% test positivity rate and 18.1 down from 34.2 case rate. To qualify for the Red Tier the test positivity must be under 5-8% and also under 5-8 new cases daily for two weeks. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/11 5 0 79 0 Amador 2/10 58 2 1,511 30 Calaveras 2/11 77 9 1,822 25 Madera 2/11 1,660 66 14,923 189 Mariposa 2/11 16 5

385 5 Merced 2/11 1,663 192 27,701 375 Mono 2/11 47 5 935 4 San Joaquin 2/11 3,497 313 64,709 965 Stanislaus 2/11 2,054 192 48,376 888 Tuolumne 2/11 72 17 3,774 52 For other county-level statistics view our page here.