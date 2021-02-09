77 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 34 New Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 20 new community cases and 57 new inmate cases. Two of the new cases are hospitalized, four total are in the hospital. Active community cases decreased to 87, a total of 22 individuals were released from isolation.

The new community cases include 2 females and 1 male under 17, 2 males age 18-29, 1 female and 1 male age 30-39, 1 female and 1 male age 50-59, 2 females age 60-69, 3 females age 70-79, 2 females and 1 male age 80 to 89 and 2 females and 1 male over 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,726 cases split between 2,415 community cases and 1,311 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 108 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,277. The total tested number is 66,932.

Next Wednesday, February 10th at 6 PM, a COVID information night is scheduled in collaboration with the County Office of Emergency Services.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 18 to 86. Recoveries increased by 16. The report notes four COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,811 with 800 men, 952 women, and 18 with gender not reported. A total of 168 are age 17 and under, 807 covid cases are in the age group 18-49; 433 are 50 to 64 and 403, an increase of three since Friday, over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 4,646 vaccinations, 826 more than Friday.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System as detailed here yesterday. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they have mostly completed the education sector and will be moving to those within the licensed childcare and emergency services sectors while continuing to vaccinate by age with those above 65 giving priority to those over 80 and older then moving downward. They state they will begin vaccinations within the food and agriculture sector soon. They request if you have submitted your information on the Public Health Vaccine Interest Form and have already been vaccinated at Adventist Health or another location, please contact us at health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or 533-7440. The Sign up for vaccine information lists detailed in our event listing here.

Tuolumne Public Health notes the State recently announced MyTurn as a new COVID vaccination registration system. They will be sharing more details and information on how they and the public will be using MyTurn as their team learns more about the new system this month. The website and process are not fully functional in all counties yet, but can be viewed here: https://myturn.ca.gov/

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 2/4 4 0 (78)

6.8% of pop. 0 0 (74) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 2/6 68 18 (1,507)

3.9% of pop. 8 12 (1,410) 29 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 2/8 86 34 (1,811)

4% of pop. 4 16 (1,702) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 2/8 2,425 135 (14,832) 9.1% of pop. 19 510 (12,762) 184 160,089 (73) Mariposa 2/8 13 6 (380)

2.1% of pop. 3 18 (362) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 2/8 1,849 290 (27,424) 9.4% of pop. 41 522 (25,208) 367 287,420 (111.7) Mono 2/8 42 11 (930) 6.6% of pop. NA 71 (884) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 2/8 3,718 880 (64,138) 8.2% of pop. 171/61 1,066 (59,497) 923 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 2/8 2,227 160 (47,864)

8.4% of pop. 210/44 329 (44,770) 867 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 2/8 87 77 (3,726)

6.9% of pop. 4 22 (2,277) 51 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.