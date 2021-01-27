Calaveras County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Covid-19 Regional Report Tuesday View Photo

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and the active cases increased by 11 to 104. A total of 1,484 are listed as recovered, an increase of 2. The report notes one less hospitalization for a total of 3 current hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,611 with 728 men, 866 women and 17 gender not reported. The majority, 720 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there are 370 listed as over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has been given 2,180 vaccinations, 100 more than yesterday, and continues to distribute doses to those eligible. Calaveras remains in the purple tier with 41.9 cases per day per 100,000 and 11.9% 7-day average positivity rate.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne remains in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) officials released their update reporting Tuolumne at 21.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000, and a 5.4% 7-day average positivity rate. Both Tuolumne and Calaveras have their numbers adjusted due to their low populations. Mariposa remains in the red tier.

Under the State’s guidance purple tier means:

Restaurants may open for outdoor dining

Certain low-risk youth sports competitions may resume

Nail salons and hairdressers may reopen indoors with modifications

Gyms may operate outdoors with modifications

The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A of the State Vaccine Distribution Plan and has begun moving into Phase 1B starting with those age 90 and up and the education sector. They plan to continue their Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows.

The Sonora VA Clinic may also be an option for some. For more information navigate online to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and read through the information and click on “Sign up to stay informed”. Then follow the prompts.

Sign up on one or both of the 2 lists below, submitting your name does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine at this time.

For Tuolumne County Public Health Department vaccine inquiries go to https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine here, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on “VACCINE INTEREST FORM”, complete the form and click on “SUBMIT”

For Adventist Health Sonora Hospital list go to https://www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/patient-resources/covid-19-vaccine/ here, read through the information provided and scroll down to the bottom of the page and Click on “Schedule your appointment”, answer the questions and follow the prompts to complete the process the click on “Submit”

If you are a patient at a clinic outside of the Adventist System Network of clinics you should also call your own clinic for advice and information on their vaccination plans.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.