51 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County's Daily Covid Case Count View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 29 new COVID-19 infections, and 22 inmate cases. According to public health officials, all the new community cases appear to be isolating at home. One individual has been discharged from the hospital and one previously isolated individual was admitted to the hospital. Three COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized. A total of 26 individuals have been released from isolation.

The new community cases include 5 males and 1 female under 20 years old, 3 males and 2 females in their 20s, 2 males and 1 female in their 30s, 2 male and 1 female in their 40s, 2 males and 4 females in their 50s, 2 males and 1 female in their 60s, 1 male in their 70’s and 2 females in their 80s.

Public Health was notified of an outbreak at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) last week. There were 140 among the 3,092 inmates last week, 61 this weekend, 135 reported yesterday and 22 today for a total of 433.

Tuolumne County has a total of 1,994 cases, 296 active community cases, and 1,246 recovered cases. Total known tests 19,673. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0% of ICU beds available and remains under the Stay at Home Order.

View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

Public Health received the first shipment of COVID vaccine today and implemented its vaccine distribution plan. They will continue to coordinate the allocation and distribution of vaccines according to the State guidelines, as detailed here. They say “We are excited to be working with our healthcare partners to begin the administration of COVID-19 vaccination in Tuolumne County.”

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/10 4 6 (63)

5.6% of pop. 3 8 (59) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/15 212 28 (781)

2.0% of pop. 21 13 (551) 18 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 12/15 100 35 (677)

1.7% of pop. 1 81 (536) 22 44,289 (30) Madera 12/16 2,175 149 (8,269) 5.1% of pop. 29 41 (5,983) 111 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/16 11 3 (181)

1% of pop. 1 5 (166) 4 38,531 (11*) Merced 12/11 2,663 173 (14,483) 4.9% of pop. 84 148 (11,613) 207 38,531 (111.7) Mono 12/15 186 4 (480) 3.4% of pop. NA 3 (291) 3 38,531 (10*) San Joaquin 12/16 3,651 695 (33,336) 4.2% of pop. 305/72 827 (29,136) 549 38,531 (440) Stanislaus 12/16 3,810 468 (28,266)

5.0% of pop. 334/59 445 (23,966) 490 38,531 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/16 296 48 (1,994) 3.8% of pop. 3 26 (1,246) 19 38,531 (53.1)