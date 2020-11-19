33 More COVID-19 Cases, 10 Total Hospitalized In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 33 new cases today. They include one individual who is hospitalized. One individual who was previously isolating is now in the hospital for a total of 10 residents now hospitalized. A total of 49 individuals were released from isolation, including one hospitalized patient. There are 238 active cases out of 648 total cases with a total of 387 released from isolation.

Charts of positive cases, case rates, and rate increases, for all counties are here.

The regular monthly webinar for businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the associated guidelines will be held tonight at 6:00PM as detailed here.

Purple Tier means retail is limited to 25% capacity. Museums, Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, gyms and fitness centers, and restaurants, are all outdoor only with modifications, bars where no meals are served and wineries are closed. Non-essential business offices should switch to remote work.

The Sonora High School District is switching back to distance learning as detailed here. General information on guidelines for schools and positive COVID-19 cases are in a blog here.

The California Department of Public Health has released a travel advisory as detailed here.

Because much of the state is experiencing a surge in COID-19 cases, new guidelines have been released by CDPH for safe holiday gatherings. New CDPH guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-November-2020.aspx Please take these recommendations into account when making holiday plans.

As reported yesterday, the state testing site at the fairgrounds is being impacted by the huge increase in demand for testing, as is the hospital. People who believe they may have been exposed to a positive case but are not experiencing symptoms are being asked to quarantine at home and hold off on testing for now. People who are required to test on a regular schedule as a condition of employment are excepted. The state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open for testing by appointment only on Tuesdays through Saturdays 7AM to 7PM. Appointments are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Tier 3: Substantial County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU Released (Not Infectious) Deaths Amador 11/17 49 6 (394) 4 0 (327) 15 Mono 11/18 37 1 (493) NA 1 (449) 2 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Cardrooms outdoor only w/ mod.

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Madera 11/18 539 47(5,602) 9 25 (4,984) 79 Merced 11/18 869 87 (10,749) 39 60 (9,705) 175 San Joaquin 11/18 1,698 164 (24,335) 78/18 129 (22,132) 505 Stanislaus 11/17 1,664 121 (19,397) 102/17 80 (17,981) 504 Tuolumne 11/18 238 33 (648) 9 49 (387) 8 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote