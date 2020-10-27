Four New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Active In Tuolumne County Tuesday Report

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports four new cases today, all are in isolation. One COVID-19 positive case remains hospitalized, one was discharged. Three previously isolated cases have recovered.

California updates the four-tier color-coded system on Tuesdays. Public health reports Tuolumne County’s data is from the week ending October 17th and shows a case rate of 3.3 per 100,000 and test positivity rate of 2.1%. Public Health states “These metrics represent a significant increase compared to rates we have been seeing in recent weeks. Tuolumne County remains in Tier 3- Orange but is at risk of moving to a more restrictive tier if this trend continues.”

The tier system lets counties reopen businesses as coronavirus infections and positivity rates decline and puts stricter limits on businesses if virus cases rise. Public health concludes “Following the state and local COVID prevention guidelines and getting tested according to recommendations will help improve our case rate, positivity rate, avoid moving into red, and help keep our community healthy.” More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses are detailed here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 12,707, positive 279, active cases 19, total recovered 242, A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 10/26 0 0 Amador 27 10/26 8 3 Calaveas 7 10/27 5 0 Mariposa 1 10/27 0 1 Madera 318 10/27 17 9 Merced 307 10/27 41 22 Mono 11 10/27 2 0 San Joaquin 879 10/27 44 29/7 Stanislaus 331 10/26 57 53/13 Tuolumne 19 10/27 4 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 3 (+0) 3 0 Amador 257(+2) 299 15 Calaveras 319(+3) 347 21 Mariposa 75 (+1) 78 2 Madera 4,645(+19) 5,037 74 Merced 9,110(+38) 9,572 155 Mono 169(+0) 180 2 San Joaquin 20,537 (+64) 21,906 490 Stanislaus 16,958 (122) 17,686 397 Tuolumne 242(+3) 279 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community