Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health reports three new cases today and the individuals are in isolation. One previously isolated case has been hospitalized and one has recovered. No further details on the ages of coronavirus cases are available. A total of 12,084 tests have been reported to Tuolumne County Public Health, with 240 testing positive and 214 reported as recovered. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Public health notes there will be no Immunization or TB Clinics at the Health Department tomorrow due to the Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Sonora Library/Senior Center. For more information view the event calendar listing here.

Tuolumne is in the state’s Orange, Tier 3 COVID-19 risk level. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 1 10/12 0 0 Amador 8 10/9 1 0 Calaveras 8 10/9 6 0 Mariposa 1 10/12 0 0 Madera 373 10/9 9 8 Merced 277 10/9 30 29 Mono 8 10/12 1 0 San Joaquin 721 10/12 43 22/6 Stanislaus 260 10/11 64 54/19 Tuolumne 8 10/12 3 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 244(+1) 267 15 Calaveras 306(+6) 330 16 Mariposa 74 (+0) 77 2 Madera 4,304(+43) 4,748 71 Merced 8,722(+26) 9,149 150 Mono 165(+0) 173 2 San Joaquin 19,607 (+142) 20,946 476 Stanislaus 16,393 (69) 17,038 385 Tuolumne 214(+1) 240 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community