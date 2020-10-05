3 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health reports the county has one new case today and two new cases over the weekend. One of the new cases is hospitalized for a non-COVID-19 related condition. One previously isolated case has recovered.

Public Health notes there is a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic this Wednesday, October 7 in Groveland from Noon-4:00 pm. A Drive-Thru Clinic will take place in Sonora next week on Tuesday, October 13th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Sonora Main Library/Senior Center. Registration forms should be filled out when you arrive and can be found here (and in Spanish here.) Vaccine Information Sheets HERE and Spanish HERE.

Tuolumne Public Health Officials say, “We would like to remind everyone to please stay home from work or school if you or your child are feeling sick. This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (and other illnesses) and help keep businesses and schools open!”

ICU Alpine 1 10/5 1 0 Amador 6 10/2 0 0 Calaveras 10 10/2 2 0 Mariposa 1 10/5 0 0 Madera 445 10/5 18 7 Merced 299 10/5 33 34 Mono 4 10/5 1 0 San Joaquin 699 10/5 84 35/12 Stanislaus 221 10/4 34 54/12 Tuolumne 4 10/5 3 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 238(+1) 259 15 Calaveras 300(+0) 324 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 76 2 Madera 4,191(+62) 4,706 70 Merced 8,634(+66) 9,081 148 Mono 165(+5) 169 2 San Joaquin 19,399 (+199) 20,569 471 Stanislaus 16,144 (41) 16,737 372 Tuolumne 211(+1) 233 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

Tuolumne is in the state’s Orange Tier 3, COVID-19 risk level, Tuesday the tier levels are updated. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks. The testing site is anticipated to move to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds the first week of November.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. Read the order here. The Health Officer Order related to areas not including lodging related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be read here.