One Active COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne County, One Hospitalized

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County’s Monday report and no new cases over the weekend. Public Health Officials say, “One previously isolated case has recovered and one is now hospitalized.” Tuolumne County has one active COVID-19 Case.

The total number of cases in the county are 227 made up of 213 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s COVID-19 Tracking reports there are no active cases in custody at the Sierra Conservation Center. A total of 11,495 tests have been done and 208 (non-inmates) are listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

On Tuesday the state will update its county data and if a county qualifies its tier will be updated. To move forward, a county must meet a lower tier’s criteria for three consecutive weeks. Tuolumne has not yet met the requirements for the least restrictive Yellow Teir for one week yet. Tuolumne is a moderate risk county for COVID-19 in Tier 3, Orange. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. More details are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/15 0 0 Amador 9 9/25 1 0 Calaveras 8 9/25 3 0 Mariposa 0 9/28 0 0 Madera 497 9/28 17 10 Merced 353 9/28 67 41 Mono 4 9/28 0 0 San Joaquin 760 9/28 51 38/19 Stanislaus 256 9/28 19 69/23 Tuolumne 1 9/28 0 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 230(+1) 254 15 Calaveras 295(+2) 317 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 75 2 Madera 3,977(+75) 4,539 65 Merced 8,443(+69) 8,939 143 Mono 160(+0) 166 2 San Joaquin 19,045 (+119) 20,245 440 Stanislaus 15,859 (57) 16,471 356 Tuolumne 208(+1) 227 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

Tuolumne remains in the state’s Orange Tier 3, COVID-19 risk level. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. Read the order here. The Health Officer Order related to areas not including lodging related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be read here.