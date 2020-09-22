7 Active COVID-19 Cases, Tuolumne’s Risk Level Remains At Tier 3 Orange

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County’s Tuesday report. Two previously isolated cases have recovered and there are no hospitalized cases at this time. There are a total of seven known active cases in the county. The state’s Blueprint tier information is updated weekly on Tuesdays with data from the week ending September 12th, Tuolumne’s Case Rate is at 1.6 and the Test Positivity Rate is at .9% meaning Tuolumne County will remain in Tier 3, the Orange Tier. Mariposa moved from Orange to the least restrictive Yellow Tier. Amador moved from the highest Purple Tier with widespread COVID-19 exposure risk to Red, Substantial risk the same as Calaveras. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

Planning is underway to move the no-cost state testing site from its current location at the Calaveras County fairgrounds to a site in Tuolumne County. More details will be released once plans are finalized.

The total number of cases in the county are 226 made up of 212 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. A total of 11,235 tests have been done and 201 are listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials also announce free flu shots will be available at the Health Department on Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. beginning September 22nd for those aged two years and older. Face coverings are required and all visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Please call 209-533-7401 with any questions.

County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/15 0 0 Amador 10 9/22 1 0 Calaveras 7 9/22 3 0 Mariposa 0 9/22 0 0 Madera 531 9/22 33 12 Merced 462 9/21 70 59 Mono 3 9/22 0 0 San Joaquin 942 9/22 178 58/24 Stanislaus 425 9/21 32 92/33 Tuolumne 7 9/22 1 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 227(+1) 252 15 Calaveras 293(+13) 314 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 75 2 Madera 3,800(+28) 4,424 65 Merced 8,068(+153) 8,820 137 Mono 160(+0) 165 2 San Joaquin 18,728(+72) 20,019 421 Stanislaus 15,589 (+36) 16,351 337 Tuolumne 201(+2) 226 4

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face covering in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household. Stay home if you are sick.



Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community