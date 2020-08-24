Tuolumne Public Health Busy With COVID-19 Cases Over The Weekend

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports they have no new cases today but over the weekend they were busy with three new cases reported on Saturday and two on Sunday, plus three new inmate cases. Sierra Conservation Center is managing their three new inmate cases and testing of inmates and staff is ongoing. Last week routine testing revealed five cases among staff, two of whom are Tuolumne County residents. SCC continues to follow the CDC and CDPH guidelines for responding to COVID-19. Testing of Avalon Care Center staff and residents is ongoing due to a resident and a staff member testing positive last week as reported here.

Tuolumne County Public Health calculated and released the Roadmap to Recovery Metric which reportedly dipped over the weekend and is again at 19.1 per 100,000 population. Tuolumne County is not on the State’s Monitoring list.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,501, positive 177 (90 females and 87 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 8, total recovered 167.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results in two to three days lately. Stating “This represents a significantly reduced wait time for results.” They also state there are many open appointments available at the state testing site at Frogtown in Angels Camp. Anyone concerned about possible exposure is encouraged to go get tested. Contact information appears below.

Wildfire smoke continues to impact our area and an Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local Air District office. Mariposa 209-966-2220, Tuolumne 209-533-5693, Calaveras 209-754-6588.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community