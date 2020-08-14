Regional Update, No New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports the backlog of data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) CalREDIE system has been resolved. There are no changes today but 304 more negatives tests were added to the total since yesterday. There have been 774 more negatives and 8 positives since last Friday as detailed here. Known Tuolumne tests: 8,945, positive 160 (83 females and 77 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 3 (persons isolating or in the hospital with positive COVID-19 test results), total recovered 155.

Tuolumne County Public Health says they will “continue to monitor for and investigate discrepancies in lab reporting.” They warn the state may retroactively apply data and update the county data monitoring list, so they will continue not to report case rate information for now.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/14 0 0 Amador 52 8/13 9 8 Calaveras 23 8/14 13 3 Mariposa 4 8/14 1 1 Madera 773 8/14 71 22 Merced 2,495 8/14 216 94 Mono 19 8/14 0 0 San Joaquin 1,381 8/14 375 145/52 Stanislaus 908 8/13 90 197/57 Tuolumne 3 8/14 0 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 144 (+4) 207 11 Calaveras 131(+19) 174 1 Mariposa 58 (+0) 64 2 Madera 2,103(+59) 2,924 47 Merced 4,139(+220) 6,777 89 Mono 141(+52) 160 1 San Joaquin 13,054(+253) 14,651 261 Stanislaus 10,587(349) 11,682 187 Tuolumne 155 (+0) 160 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community