Five New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, Delayed Data May Spike Numbers Next Week

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports five new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with coronavirus today. Three of the five have recovered and two are in isolation. The delay in data reporting with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is impacting the local health department reporting and case investigation processes. Tuolumne County Public Health was notified by the state they have been working on the issues and they anticipate a resolution by the end of next week. Public health officials say as the issue is corrected the number of test results may appear to spike, but will include samples taken days or even weeks prior due to the reporting system ‘catching up’. Tuolumne County Public Health says, “We will be providing the most accurate data available to us as we are notified, and we would like to thank the public in advance for your patience as we work with the state to reconcile all of the backlogged data.”

Tuolumne Public Health requests, “If you are a Tuolumne County resident and have received a positive COVID-19 test result, and you have not heard from Public Health, please self-isolate and call us right away at (209) 533-7440.” They also recommend visiting www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Four previously known COVID-19 positive Tuolumne residents have been moved from isolation to recovered. Known Tuolumne tests: 8,171, positive 152 (77 females and 75 males), hospitalized 2, active cases 6, total recovered 144.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 8/4 0 0 Amador 51 8/6 6 9 Calaveras 26 8/7 11 3 Mariposa 3 8/7 1 0 Madera* 1,001 8/6 59 36 Merced* 1,767 8/7 157 90 Mono* 52 8/7 2 0 San Joaquin* 893 8/7 184 196/63 Stanislaus* 582 8/7 158 216/51 Tuolumne* 6 8/7 5 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increased by) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+0) 2 0 Amador 109(+11) 162 2 Calaveras 120(+14) 147 1 Mariposa 55(+0) 60 2 Madera* 1,230(+34) 2,267 36 Merced* 3,181(+120) 5,012 64 Mono* 89(+0) 154 1 San Joaquin* 11,199(+86) 12,303 211 Stanislaus* 8,823(+140) 9,566 161 Tuolumne* 144(+4) 152 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community