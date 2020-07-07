Tuesday Coronavirus Update for Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Tuesday Coronavirus testing update. There were four new cases identified today, click here for details. Total tested* 6,109, total Tuolumne residents positive 57, hospitalized 0, in isolation 33, total recovered 24. One non-resident was identified as positive and will be added to the count of the county the person resides in at a later time.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 7/7/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 1, Amador – 14, Calaveras – 42 as detailed here, Mariposa – 9, Madera – 395, Merced – 913, Mono – 10, San Joaquin – 2,234, Stanislaus – 419, Tuolumne – 33.

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

4 new cases have been identified in Tuolumne County today. We are working on building a report that will include more demographic and status information. All new cases are currently isolating at home. At this time, it does not appear that any of the new cases are associated with any existing clusters. 5 cases have been moved from isolation to recovered. Two non-resident cases have been assigned to their county of residence.

A GIS dashboard has been deployed and is embedded on our County website and the COVID-19 portal.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community