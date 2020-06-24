New Details Released Related To Newest COVID-19 Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County has released the newest testing numbers.

The total tested 2,731 and total negative 2,717. There is one in the hospital, five people in isolation and eight recovered.

Here is the newest information related to the two cases identified late last night and reported here this morning. One of the individuals is an 86-year-old male who is currently hospitalized. The other is a 34-year-old female who is isolating at home. Health officials relay that all recent cases investigations remain ongoing to determine potential sources of infection to identify and quarantine all close contacts.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 6/23/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 6, Calaveras – 13 as detailed here, Mariposa – 3, Madera – 152, Merced – 336, Mono – 3, San Joaquin – 973, Stanislaus – 426, Tuolumne – 6

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases. For Mono County new cases with in the last 14 days and for San Joaquin a rolling 14-day total of new cases which is less than their total minus recovered and deceased.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.