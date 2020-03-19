Tuolumne County’s Thursday COVID-19 Update

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Wednesday update that provides testing numbers while noting that there is still no confirmed case in the county.

Below is the latest information provided by the county:

Tuolumne Situation:

Tuolumne County Testing* / Case Information (as of 3/19/20) Total Tested Total Pending Total Negative Total Positive Total Deaths 56 28 28 0 0 California Testing / Case Information (as of 3/17/20) Total Tested Total Pending Total Negative Total Positive Total Deaths Unknown 10,000+ 5,600+ 675 16

*Tuolumne County testing numbers include only those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. The numbers do not necessarily include those routed through a commercial laboratory. All positive cases must be reported to Public Health.

Local Activations & Declarations:

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 CALL CENTER: Public Health has activated a call center that will go live on 3/18/20 at 9 a.m. The call center will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The call center phone number is 209-533-7440. We still encourage community members to call the Adventist Health COVID-19 Advice Line at 844-542-8840 with questions or concerns about visiting an Adventist Health clinic or hospital, but phone calls with other questions or concerns may be made to the Public Health COVID-19 Call Center.

The Public Health Department has activated its Department Operations Center (DOC) to most effectively respond to the COVID-19 incident, including communication and coordination with our federal, state, and local partners.

Dr. Eric Sergienko, acting Tuolumne County Health Officer, has declared a local health emergency in order to enhance the effectiveness of the response to COVID-19, to seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the County’s public health professionals and providers have all necessary resources to provide quality care and keep our community safe.

Dr. Sergienko issued a revised Health Officer Order on 3/17/20 (applicable until 4/30/20) regarding gatherings (summarized in Mass Gatherings section below).

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, with the approval of the Board of Supervisors, declared a local state of emergency on 3/17/20.

New: In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, as of March 18th, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Community transmission has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the U.S.

COVID-19 Testing:

Testing is being conducted at the discretion of health care providers in the community, based on their clinical assessment and current recommended guidance

Tests that will be conducted through the Public Health laboratory system are coordinated with our Public Health Department

Testing is available through Quest laboratories with a health care provider’s order. These tests are not required to be communicated through the Public Health Department, but our local providers are strongly encouraged to do so

Any positive test result must be reported to the Public Health Department

Community Agency Updates:

We would like to include relevant updates from agencies that serve the community (e.g., the Senior Center is closed but they are offering drive-through lunch pick-up). Please submit updates to PHPIO@co.tuolumne.ca.us by noon each day for your update to be included in this daily email update.

Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA)

ATCAA has made some changes to their services as reported here.

ATCAA has made some changes to their services as reported here. Area 12 Agency on Aging

A12AA has closed their office for in-person services but will continue to be available by phone during normal business hours. All HICAP appointments will be conducted by phone.

A12AA has closed their office for in-person services but will continue to be available by phone during normal business hours. All HICAP appointments will be conducted by phone. Behavioral Health

Lambert Center – closed until further notice Enrichment Center – some programs (e.g., Adult Education, Small Group Support, etc.) have been canceled until further notice. Hours and locations of other programs have been adjusted. For more information, visit the following Facebook pages: “Tuolumne County Behavioral Health”, “Tuolumne County Enrichment Center”, and “The David Lambert Community Drop-In Center” The 24-hour crisis phone line is: 209-533-7000 or toll free 800-630-1130



Libraries The Groveland and Twain Harte Branch Libraries are closed but the Tuolumne and Sonora library remain open. All library programs (e.g., book clubs, story times, etc.) have been canceled.



Senior Center The Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road will be closed until further notice The Senior Center will have meals available for pick-up only at 540 Greenley Road in Sonora. Lunches will be made available to current Intake Congregate Clients and by reservation only. Current lunch participants who would like to reserve a lunch should call 209-533-2622 by 9 a.m. that morning For more information, visit: http://www.sierraseniorproviders.org/ The Meals on Wheels Program is continuing service as usual The Sonora, Jamestown, and Groveland Congregate lunch sites have ceased on-site serving



Mass Gatherings:

Per the 3/17/20 Tuolumne County Health Officer Order (applicable until 4/30/20):

All events that have more than 50 participants shall be canceled or postponed to such a time as this Health Officer’s Order has lapsed

All events that may have fewer than 50 participants where it is not feasible to maintain social distances of six feet shall be canceled or postponed to such a time as this Health Officer’s Order has lapsed

Gatherings for those who are at high risk of severe illness, such as those older than 65, those with existing heart or lung disease, and those with diabetes, shall not exceed more than ten participants who are at high risk

Issuance of assemblage permits and facility use permits shall be canceled

View the CDPH Guidance for Gatherings, here.

Schools:

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools announced on 3/18/20 that County schools will extend their closure through April 13, 2020, with the anticipated return to classrooms on April 14 th , depending on guidance from the Governor, CDE, and the State Department of Health. View the full announcement here: https://www.tcsos.us/wp-content/uploads/Extended-School-Closures-03_18_2020.pdf

, depending on guidance from the Governor, CDE, and the State Department of Health. View the full announcement here: https://www.tcsos.us/wp-content/uploads/Extended-School-Closures-03_18_2020.pdf The School Districts of Tuolumne County are working with their Community Partners to help deliver meals to families of school-age students (0-18). Please visit the following page to see how each district is distributing food to families: https://www.tcsos.us/newsroom/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-meal-distribution/

Private school closure is at school administrator discretion Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy has reported that they will be closed 3/18/20 through 4/12/20

Please view the CDPH COVID-19 Schools guidance here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/School%20Guidance_ADA%20Compliant_FINAL.pdf

*New* Businesses

COVID-19 Business Resources Tuolumne County: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1265/COVID-19 Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development: https://business.ca.gov/coronavirus-2019/



COVID-19 Guidance Highlights:

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has their guidance documents available in one place: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

Food, Beverage, Other Services:

Bars, wineries, breweries, and pubs should be closed, except for venues that are currently authorized to provide off sale beer and wine to be consumed off-premises

Restaurants should be closed for in-restaurant seated dining, and should be open only to drive-through or other pick-up/delivery options

For the full guidance, click here.

Self-Isolation for Older Adults (age 65 and older) and Those Who Have Elevated Risk

Remain at home until further guidance is issued

Continue with outdoor activities

Practice social distancing, both in and outside the home

Stay in touch with others by phone, email, or other online tools

Identify family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers who can provide support

Have supplies on hand

Have a plan for if you get sick

Practice hand washing

Use “respiratory etiquette”

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs

For the full guidance, click here.

What You Can Do:

Practice everyday preventive actions to stay healthy

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or with hand sanitizer of soap is not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

If you are ill, stay home. If other family members are ill, including children, keep them home.

Practice social distancing: put more space between yourself and others. About 6 feet is good, if you can

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects often with soap and water or household cleaners. Don’t forget your cell phone

Per the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines: If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (e.g., a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people

Per the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines: If you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Work or engage in schools from home whenever possible

If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people

Avoid eating and drinking in restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits

Practice good hygiene

Those visiting Tuolumne County from counties that have Shelter-in-Place orders should, at a minimum, self-monitor with twice daily symptoms checks, including taking a temperature, if possible. These individuals should also limit their travel. For the local notice, see attached document. To learn about COVID-19 symptoms, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.

If you have symptoms or get sick:

Stay home, unless you need to seek medical care

Stay away from other people, pets, and animals. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and use a separate bathroom if available.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor, clinic, or hospital

Wear a face mask to avoid spreading germs

Cover your cough with a tissue and immediately throw it in the trash, or cough into your bent elbow. Wash your hands after using a tissue.

Wash your hands often and avoid sharing personal items

Please see the CDC recommendations here.

Stay Informed: