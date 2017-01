Marlene I. Denys passed away Friday, January 6th in Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Jamestown Services: Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 13th at 1pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 Rose, Sonora, CA. Burial will follow at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, Sonora, CA.