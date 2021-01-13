65 Plus Added To Those Allowed To Get Vaccine In California

Sacramento, CA – Enacted immediately California residents 65 and older have been added to those allowed to get the scarce coronavirus vaccines.

Noting that “they are at the greatest risk of being hospitalized and dying.” Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Wednesday even as counties complain they already do not have enough doses to go around. This puts seniors in line before emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers, and food and agriculture workers.

In a statement, Newsom defended the move this way, “There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences.” For those still waiting he added, “To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccines into the state.”

This extension follows recommendations Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The continued vaccination of health care workers and those in nursing homes and other congregate living facilities will continue, according to state health officials. The state has seen virus cases and hospitalizations explode since Thanksgiving, though in recent days the numbers have flattened. The state’s top health officials note that prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

Also announced to start next week, is a new system to let people know if they are eligible to get a vaccine. If residents are not yet eligible, the system will allow them to register for a text or email notification when they are. That will help counties and cities already doing mass inoculations sports stadiums and fairgrounds by allowing eligible members of the public to schedule their appointments at mass vaccination events.