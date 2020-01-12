Caltrans Work Includes New Stop Light In Angels Camp

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in a few areas in the Mother Lode.

In Calaveras County, work continues on the new traffic signal at the new James Dalton Medical Center in Angels Camp. As reported here the nearly 10,000-square foot multi-million-dollar rural health care center plans to open this month. The Caltrans traffic signal work will begin Monday and go through Friday along Highway 49 from Sultana Lane to Lee Lane. The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm and will restrict some of the lanes and the left and right shoulders but is not expected to delay traffic more than an extra minute.

On Highway 49 in the Chinese Camp area at Montezuma Road utility work is scheduled on Friday. The work is planned between 9am and 4pm and will cause 10-minute traffic delays.

On Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill Monday, from Church Street to Lafayette Street, utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from 7am to 5pm and will cause 10-minute delays.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.