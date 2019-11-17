November Road Work on Highway 108, 4, 49 And 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photos

Caltrans road work and several areas of utility work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic causing 10-minute delays Tuesday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

As reported here Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say the Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project is underway. The work’s scope focusing on the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes. A section of the road will close to through-traffic on weekdays for several hours. The work began on Oct. 28 and will continue through Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials stress that traffic will only be allowed to pass through the work site between noon and one o’clock.

On Highway 4, at Batten Road and a half-mile east, in the Douglas Flat area below Murphys, be aware of utility work. The work will limit traffic to one-way and delay travelers for 10 minutes on Tuesday from 7:00am to 5:00pm. Also Tuesday those same hours in Murphys on Highway 4 at Brice Station Road and one mile west another area of utility work will limit traffic to one-way.

On Highway 120 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line 7 miles to Green Springs Road one of the lanes will be restricted for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 slope improvements will impact travelers heading to-and-from Sonora Pass. From Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday will limit traffic to one-way but from 10am to 3pm the highway will be fully closed. The work listed includes blasting. The construction is anticipated to continue until snow arrives this winter season.

On Highway 49 across from the Shell gas station at Dogtown Road and the Angels Camp Bypass there will be long-term left shoulder work. The work is scheduled till the end of the month.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area specifically at Sultana Lane and Lee Lane expect traffic signal work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.