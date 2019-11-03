November Local Highway Road Work

Stockton Road rockslide and closure View Photo

Caltrans road work and several areas of utility work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

On Highway 49 at Mormon Creek Road to Rawhide Road one-way traffic will allow for drainage work and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic causing 10-minute delays Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

As reported here Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say the Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project is underway. The work’s scope focusing on the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes. A section of the road will close to through-traffic on weekdays for several hours beginning next Monday, Oct. 28 through Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials stress that traffic will only be allowed to pass through the work site between noon and one o’clock.

On Highway 49 for 11 miles before the Tuolumne/Calaveras County Line pavement marker replacement will close one of the two lanes from Tuesday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area at Sultana Lane utility work will limit a lane between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4, for 6.5 miles between Murphys and a half-mile east of Darby Russel Road, utility work will limit traffic to one way on Tuesday. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm.

On Highway 120 from Chinese Creek to Simms Road one-way traffic control will allow for bridgework. The work is scheduled on Wednesday only from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 from Soddard Springs Road to East Long Barn Road Green Springs Road one of the lanes will be restricted for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 slope repair and clearing from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week will limit traffic to one-way but Wednesday through Friday there will be a full highway closure to get the slope work done.

Between Valley Springs and San Andreas On HWY 26 from 1.5 miles east of Double Springs Road to Paloma Road on Tuesday only, expect 10-minute delays for utility work. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Highway 49 in the 20 miles before the Tuolumne/Calaveras County Line, in Wallace area, on Monday only from 9 am to 4 pm pavement marker replacement will close one of the two lanes.

On HWY 26 between Humbug Creek Road and the Viaduct in the left lane only, on Thursday, expect 10-minute delays for utility work. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.