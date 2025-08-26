Dog That Helped Rescue Missing Tuolumne County Woman Found Safe

Sonora, CA– Poncho, the small dog credited with helping lead rescuers to missing 85-year-old Barbara Dee Crosby on Sunday, has been found safe.

The tan chihuahua Poncho, who is now at Sierra Veterinary, briefly went missing again after the commotion of Crosby’s rescue near Bald Mountain Road. Officials said Poncho was located about two miles from where he was last seen. He was dehydrated, but after being examined by a veterinarian and cared for by a registered veterinary technician, he is now doing very well. Animal Control thanked the community for its efforts to help locate Poncho, calling the support invaluable. The agency said it is now working to reunite the “little hero” with his owner.

Crosby was discovered Sunday night after Search and Rescue teams followed Poncho’s barking down a ravine, where she was found asleep in leaves and later lifted to safety.

