Law Enforcement Activity Near Railtown 1897

Jamestown, CA — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in Jamestown this morning near Railtown 1897.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a high-risk narcotics-related search warrant is being carried out with help from the SWAT Team.

There were sounds reported in the area by nearby residents that sounded like “shots,” but the sheriff’s office notes that there have been no gunshots fired at the scene. The noises are from diversionary devices.

Be prepared for activity in the area. No additional information is immediately available.