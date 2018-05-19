Lack Of Manpower Delays Road Repairs

Road work with flagger Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Road officials report a shortage of workers has pushed back the completion date for a main roadway connecting Sonora to Tuolumne and will continue to causing delays for morning commuter through June.

Road crews have been working on crack sealing operations on Tuolumne Road from Cherry Valley Boulevard to Soulsbyville Road and Standard Road to Mono Way since May 8th. The repairs were to be finished by the end of this month, as earlier reported here. County officials now report that unforeseen manpower shortages have delayed the project and pushed back the completion date to June 30th.

Flaggers are conducting one-way traffic control, which is producing 10 to 15 minute delays for motorists. Morning commuters may want to avoid the area during the work hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday through Thursday. Travelers are asked to slow down in cone zones and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

