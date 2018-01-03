Thursday Weather Related School Delays

Thursday Morning Weather Radar Enlarge

Sonora, CA — With a storm system now passing through the region, some Mother Lode schools are starting classes late today.

Click here to view the latest list. Make sure to refresh the page as it will be updated when new information comes into the news center.

Click here to view the latest weather warnings from the National Weather Service.

For information about sandbags, click here.

To find information from PG&E regarding the threat of power outages, click here.

