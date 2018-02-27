Tuesday School Delays And Cancellations

Sonora, CA — Many schools in the Mother Lode are either closed or starting late this morning due to yesterday’s low snow.
Many of the roads are expected to be slick this morning so allow extra time when traveling. For the latest list of school information, click here. Make sure to refresh the page periodically as new information will be added as it comes into the news center.
Yesterday’s snow was the first of two winter storm systems expected to hit the Mother Lode this week. For a preview of what is to come next, click here.