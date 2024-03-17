Road Projects Planned For Mid-March

SR-120/James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge View Photo

Here are the road projects that are planned for the third week of March.

On Highway 4 shoulder closures are planned from Lower Moran Road to McKenzie Avenue for utility work beginning Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

There will be intermittent traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for construction beginning Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 One-way traffic control at Hogan Dam Road for utility work beginning Wednesday, March 20, through Friday, March 22, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 utility work at Highway 12 will limit traffic to one-way Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 guardrail work at the North and South Fork of the Mokelumne River will also limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled for Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8:00 until 4:00 p.m. The South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge guardrail and bridge work will continue through Sunday, June 30, 2024

On Highways 49 one-way traffic control from Ramorini Road to Highway 4 is planned for night-time utility work beginning done Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

As detailed here Tuolumne County Public Works will continue drainage work on Tuolumne Road North from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for about the next two weeks.

Crews have been checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, as required by the Federal Highway Administration. The project was updated as going to last through early-May. Planned one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge will cause 10-minute delays. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, will allow for slope repair and clearing beginning Monday, March 18 through Thursday, March 21, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.