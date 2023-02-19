Roadwork After The Presidents Day Holiday

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from February 19th to the 25th.

On Highway 49 at Rasberry Lane and Hardscabble Street (mile-marker 7.3) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled from 7 am to 10 am on Friday.

On Highway 108 at Old Wards Ferry (mile marker 1.6) the right shoulder is restricted for fence work. The work is planned for Tuesday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 in the area of Tulloch Road work on the road wash-out is scheduled to continue from 10:30 am to midnight until the roadway is fixed. One of the two lanes remains closed as the work is done.

The construction of new Sonora bus stops will impact traffic next month as detailed here.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

