Tuolumne County Home Sales Down As Prices Remain High

TCAR Home Sales Figures 2023

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports the total number of residential sales is down 27-percent with an 11-percent increase in the median home price to $415,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2021 the median home price was $375,000. There were 990 home sales during the final quarter of last year compared to 1,354 during that span in 2021.

Currently the association reports 217 active listings as of Monday, January 9, 2023 with 16-percent listed for under $300,000.

The amount of time on the market in the last quarter did decrease by 3-percent, from 77 days to 75 days. The most expensive listing was $2.5 million, 14-percent higher than the last quarter of 2021. The lowest price was $83,000 which is 8-percent lower than in 2021.

The data indicates that entry-level homes remain the hardest to find. The average sales price of a home sold the last quarter of 2022 in Tuolumne was up 9-percent over 2021. The number of homes selling for under $300,000 fell by 49-percent, the number under $200,000 decreased by 57-percent and the amount under $175,000 was down by 61-percent.

