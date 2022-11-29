Clear
New 350 Area Code Debuts In Region

By B.J. Hansen
Cell Phone

Cell Phone

Sonora, CA — Those signing up for a new phone number in the region might now receive a 350 area code instead of the traditional 209 number.

We reported earlier that the 350 area code has been created because of the low amount of 209 numbers still available. The California Public Utilities Commission reports that telecommunication providers started distributing 350 phone numbers yesterday. The 209/350 area code overlay includes all, or portions, of 13 counties stretching through the Mother Lode and Central Valley. They include all of Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and, Tuolumne, parts of Alameda, Alpine, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera and Sacramento.

The 209 area code was created in 1958 when it was split off the 415 area code. The change does not impact those who already have a 209 phone number.

