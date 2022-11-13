Road Work Scheduled This Week

caltrans road work View Photo

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 13th to the 19th.

On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue to Wigwam Road in Jamestown will limit traffic to one-way. The night work is scheduled Sunday through Wednesday from 8 pm to 5 am. More tree work in the same area plus along Stockton Street to Ponderosa Drive will be done from 6:45 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Night work continues to pave areas of the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 9 pm and continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. The work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am until 3pm.

On Highway 4 from 10,000 feet west of Angels Oak Drive to Angels Oak Drive utility work will restrict traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Lime Creek Road, three miles to Toyon Circle one of the two lanes will be restricted for utility work Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm. Another area of utility work within that area from Lime Creek to Double Springs Road will begin an hour earlier at 7 am and go through 5 pm Monday through Wednesday. That utility work will limit traffic to one-way.

On Highway 12 from the end of the passing lane to a half mile to Central Hill Road utility work will limit traffic to one-way Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 120 for the half mile from Ferretti Road to the Groveland Ranger District Road the long-term right shoulder work is scheduled to continue from 7 am to 5 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.