Mountain Passes Could Remain Closed For Season

Caltrans snow plow View Photo

Sonora, CA – Next week’s forecasted snowstorm could keep the mountain passes closed for the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as earlier reported here. While Highway 108 Sonora Pass is currently closed about 26 miles east of Strawberry, come Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon, it will move farther west to the Sno-Park, just six miles east of that community, due to the upcoming storms. Caltrans noted, “If there is enough snow, it will be closed for the season.”

That is also the case for Highway 4Ebbetts Pass, with Caltrans District 10 spokesperson Bob Highfill advising, “Once the storms pass, Caltrans will assess the roadways to determine whether they will reopen or remain closed for the winter.”

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Yosemite National Park officials that maintain Highway 120 Tioga Pass, Park Ranger Scott Gediman stated that for now, “the closure will be temporary, and we have not determined a season closing date yet. Although, it could be if this storm is as big as predicted!”

Regardless of whether the passes remain closed, chain controls are almost assured as this storm moves through, added Highfill.