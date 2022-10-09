Roadwork Planned for Second Week October

Caltrans District 10 road workers View Photo

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from October 9th to October 15th.

Work continues around the clock on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. K-rail will be installed beginning Sunday and continuing through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am. During the day both sides of road will be restricted for pavement work.

On Highway 108 work continues with one of the lanes closed from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Friday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic breaks Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Lime Creek Road, two miles to Double Springs Road one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from the rest area at Carson Hill to Gun Club Road and to Highway 49 areas of drainage work will limit traffic to one-way. The work begins Monday and continues through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Gatewood Street to Court Street/Adam Street utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is planned for Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 for the half mile from Ferretti Road to the Groveland Ranger District Road the long-term right shoulder work is scheduled to continue from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 132 at the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line, 18 miles to Highway 49 shoulder work will limit traffic to one-way on Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.