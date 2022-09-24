Peaceful Oak Road East On-Ramp Opens

Eastbound on-ramp at Peaceful Oak in Standard is open View Photos

Standard, CA — Travelers along Mono Way in the Standard area of Tuolumne County can now get onto the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 Bypass via a new on-ramp.

After a year of construction, the east on-ramp at Peaceful Oak in the Standard area is now open. Caltrans reports travelers can now use the eastbound ramp to get onto the Highway 108 Bypass. As reported last year here, improvements and construction on the Highway 108/Peaceful Oak Interchange began in April 2021, with the westbound off-ramp completed first.

Caltrans officials noted that just a few weeks ago, the ramp area was a big mound of dirt. Crews worked to install a drainage pipe to take storm water off the roadway and into a retention basin near the on-ramp’s entrance. Then the dirt was leveled and asphalt was laid, with stripes painted and lights installed. They added, “This new on-ramp should make it safer and easier for traffic to access a main highway through Tuolumne County.”