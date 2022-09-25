Road Work Planned For Local Roads This Week

caltrans road work View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from September 25th to October 1st.

Work continues around the clock on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. K-rail will be installed beginning Sunday and continuing through Thursday from 9 pm to 6 am. During the day the shoulder areas of the road will be restricted for pavement work.

On Highway 108 work continues with one of the lanes closed from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up on Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Bonanza Drive to Spring Gap Road, one-way traffic control will allow for tree work Sunday through Saturday from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic breaks Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Lime Creek Road two miles to the beginning of the passing lane the right and left shoulder of the road will be restricted for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Centra Hill Road to Highway 49 one-way traffic control will allow for work on the shoulder of the road. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6:30 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Gatewood Street to Court Street/Adam Street, one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 at Ferretti Road and the Fire Station long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 am to 5 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.