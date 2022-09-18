Planned Road Work On Local Roads This Week

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from September 18th to the 24th.

Work continues around the clock on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. K-rail will be installed beginning Sunday and continuing through Thursday from 9 pm to 6 am. During the day the shoulder areas of the road will be restricted for pavement work.

On Highway 108 work continues with one of the lanes closed from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up on Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Bonanza Drive to Spring Gap Road, one-way traffic control will allow for tree work Sunday through Saturday from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm.

On Highway 108 from Clarke Fork Road to the Sonora Pass a moving closure and the right shoulder will be restricted for tree work Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am until 3:15 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic breaks Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 4 at Beatrice Drive to Black Springs Road one of the three lanes will be restricted for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Highway 26 to Highway 49 one-way traffic control will allow for work on the shoulder of the road. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

A few areas of utility on Highway 26 in Calaveras will impact traffic. On Highway 26 from Jenny Lind Road to Garner/Olive Orchard there will work on Thursday from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm. From Higdon Road to the North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge there will be one-way traffic control on Thursday from 11 am to 11:45 am.

On Highway 49 at Rasberry Lane/Hardscabble Street, one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled for Wednesday from 8 am to 11 am.

On Highway 120 at Ferretti Road and the Fire Station long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 132 in Tuolumne from Bonds Flat Road to Las Moras Street, one-way traffic control for shoulder work will impact traffic Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.