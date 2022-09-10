Update: Fire In Sonora

Fire in Sonora 9-10-22 View Photo

Update at 11:40 a.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a blaze east of the recent Woods Fire near the Camp Hope area in Tuolumne County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. in some grass near Silver Pine Drive, near Golden Dove Lane, west of Stockton Road, and north of Highway 108 in Sonora. CAL Fire details that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. There were no evacuations ordered. CHP officers had been directing one-way traffic on Stockton Road, but the roadway has completely reopened to travelers. All aircraft have returned to base, while a small ground crew will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 11:10 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are working a blaze east of the recent Woods Fire in Tuolumne County.

The fire is burning in the grass near Silver Pine Drive, near Golden Dove Lane, west of Stockton Road, and north of Highway 108 in Sonora. CAL Fire reports the fire is a quarter-acre in size and burning at a slow rate of spread. They add that at this time no evacuations are needed.

The CHP has reduced traffic to one lane on Stockton Road. There is plenty of activity in the area, so CAL Fire is asking the public to avoid the area.