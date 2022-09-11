Caltrans Roadwork Planned For Mid-September

Chicken Ranch Casino Live Stream View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from September 11th to the 17th.

As seen in the image work continues around the clock on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108 as construction on the casino also continues.

On Highway 108 work continues with one of the lands closed from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up on Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Bonanza Drive to Spring Gap Road, tree work will be done Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm.

At Highway 108 at the 7,000 foot marker to the Sonora Pass be aware of work on the right shoulder Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 1 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic to be impacted Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Lime Creek to the beginning of the passing lane (mile marker 12.2 to 13.4) Pme-way traffic control will allow for tree work. The work is scheduled for Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Several areas of utility and shoulder work on Highway 26 in Calaveras will impact traffic. On Highway 26 from Jenny Lind Road to Hagen Court there will be utility work on Tuesday from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. Also only on Tuesday from 11 am to Noon on Highway 26 from Higdon Road to the North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge. From Vista Del Lago to Nove Way there will be one-way traffic control Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3 pm. From Buckeye Lane to Mongomery Drive there will be utility work from 9 am to 5 pm just on Friday. Finally from Mongomery Drive to Stanley Road there will be one-way traffic control for tree work Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 at Moccasin Creek, one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 120 at Ferretti Road and the Fire Station long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.