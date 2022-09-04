Roadwork Planned After Labor Day

Caltrans Photo MML Hwy 108 View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from September 4th to the 10th.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic to be impacted Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 4 at in Arnold to the Arnold Byway/Old Highway utility work will restrict traffic to one-way on Wednesday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras at Raspberry Land/Hardscabble Street in Calaveras Friday, one-way traffic control will allow for utility work from 8 am to 11 am. More utility work those same days on Highway 49 in Calaveras from Gatewood Street to Court Street/Adam Street from 8 am to 4 pm will also delay traffic.

On Highway 108 work continues with one-way traffic control from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Wednesday and continues on Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Baker Station for drainage work will be done Wednesday through Friday from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm and from 6 am to 3 pm on Friday.

At Highway 108 at the 8,000 foot marker to the Sonora Pass be aware of work on the right shoulder Tuesday through Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 120 at Ferretti Road and the Fire Station long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 132 one-way traffic control from Bonds Flat Road to Ladera Way for shoulder work on Thursday, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm will minimally impact traffic.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.